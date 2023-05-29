Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $10.31 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 983.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $68.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $67.93 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.45.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.92.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

