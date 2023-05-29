Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $9.90 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $35.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

