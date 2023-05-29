Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $9.90 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $35.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $42.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

