Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $10,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,935,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $84.31 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.39.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.