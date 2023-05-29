Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total value of $4,895,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,229,307.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,074 shares of company stock valued at $19,663,423 over the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.71.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $792.49 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $831.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $759.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $705.11.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

