Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,074 shares of company stock valued at $19,663,423. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $792.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $759.72 and its 200 day moving average is $705.11. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $831.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.71.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.