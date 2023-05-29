Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $123.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.14 and a 200 day moving average of $105.60. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.19 and a 12-month high of $123.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.