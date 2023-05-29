Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:PJUN opened at $30.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $365.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

