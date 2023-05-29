Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 11,975 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Snowflake by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $176,499,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Snowflake by 11,112.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,376,000 after purchasing an additional 755,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW opened at $150.01 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.59 and its 200 day moving average is $148.40.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Snowflake from $171.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.17.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

