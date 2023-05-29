Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 11,975 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $150.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.40. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $205.66.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,751,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total value of $160,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,505,603.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.17.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

