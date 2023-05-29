Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 31,304 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 320,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Corning by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 73,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,797 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 798,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,519,000 after buying an additional 335,975 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 28,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Corning by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 460,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.