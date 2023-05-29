Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,788 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of FTEC opened at $123.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.60. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $123.86.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

