Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,478 Shares of NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NNN REIT, Inc (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NNN REIT by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,702,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NNN REIT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in NNN REIT by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 33,230 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NNN REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NNN opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97. NNN REIT, Inc has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.91.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NNN REIT, Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 114.58%.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

