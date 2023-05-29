Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.2% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

NYSE CP opened at $77.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

