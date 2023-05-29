Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $68.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.46. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $67.93 and a 52-week high of $94.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.45.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.92.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.