Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 16,673 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,673 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $59.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

