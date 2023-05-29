Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,673 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,236,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TTE opened at $59.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.45. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.