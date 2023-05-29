Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives $1,840.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,840.00.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Adyen in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Adyen Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $16.41 on Friday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

