Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

AGLE stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.75.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,678.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.6% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 646,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 205,641 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

