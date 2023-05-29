Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Affimed in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.25). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affimed’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 61.94% and a negative net margin of 271.06%.

Affimed Stock Down 5.2 %

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFMD. StockNews.com began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Affimed stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Affimed has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Affimed by 258.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 30.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Affimed during the third quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Affimed by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

