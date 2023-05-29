AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $114.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.99 and its 200-day moving average is $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.