AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,535,000 after purchasing an additional 536,286 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,284,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,382,000 after acquiring an additional 388,754 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,320,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 986,455 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,648,000 after purchasing an additional 914,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2,054.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,306,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,698 shares of company stock worth $3,469,046. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

