Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Air Transport Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.80 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

ATSG stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 476,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 1,250 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,960. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $36,278.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,224.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,075 shares of company stock valued at $267,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

