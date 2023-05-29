Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $693,051.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,163,700.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,820,728 shares of company stock valued at $215,270,491. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airbnb Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $106.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $144.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.80.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

