Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Up 11.3% in May

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of AJINY stock opened at $39.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94. Ajinomoto has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 0.09.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Seasoning and Foods, Frozen Foods, Healthcare and Others, and Others. The Seasoning and Foods segment offers spices such as Ajinomoto, Cook Do, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazon, SAJIKU, and CRISPY FRY.

