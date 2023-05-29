Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Update

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,538,100 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the April 30th total of 4,938,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Alfa Stock Performance
Shares of ALFFF stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. Alfa has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68.
About Alfa
