Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

ALKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $317,028.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,772,831. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alkami Technology by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alkami Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alkami Technology by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alkami Technology by 28.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after buying an additional 92,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKT opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.03. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $17.71.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.70 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.