Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Down 13.8% in May

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,166,400 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the April 30th total of 1,353,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ALEGF opened at $8.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. Allegro.eu has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

