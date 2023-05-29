ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 84,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,300,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,872,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Sidoti raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

ALLETE Stock Performance

NYSE ALE opened at $60.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.22%.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.