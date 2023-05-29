Alliance Global Partners Weighs in on Cresco Labs Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) – Alliance Global Partners issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.47 million.
Cresco Labs Stock Down 9.1 %
CRLBF opened at $1.70 on Monday. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $459.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.76.
About Cresco Labs
Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.
