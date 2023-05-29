Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Holdings Lifted by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 270.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 66.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Amarin by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Amarin by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AMRN opened at $1.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $480.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.78. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.23.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

