Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,639 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

AMZN opened at $120.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 285.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

