Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 810,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26,020 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.7% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $68,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 20,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $950,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,863,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $324,515,000 after purchasing an additional 408,492 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 89,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 112,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,435,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $120.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

