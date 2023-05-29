Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,144 shares of company stock worth $8,405,887. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.4 %

AMZN stock opened at $120.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

