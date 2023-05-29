América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. New Street Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX opened at $22.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.88.

América Móvil Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 1,425.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

(Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.