América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 210,488.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,001,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,283 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth $30,407,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,507,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $156,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,601 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth $14,781,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMX opened at $22.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. New Street Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

