American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Down 11.1% in May

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,190,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 69,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.53.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,128 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 69,217 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
