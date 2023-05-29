American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Down 11.1% in May

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,190,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 69,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,128 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 69,217 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

