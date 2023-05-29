American Superconductor (AMSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect American Superconductor to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
American Superconductor Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $4.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $118.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on AMSC. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About American Superconductor
American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.
