American Superconductor (AMSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect American Superconductor to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Superconductor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $4.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $118.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMSC. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

About American Superconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 550.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 490,379 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in American Superconductor by 29,717.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 149,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 148,588 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in American Superconductor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,811,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 147,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Superconductor by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 108,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in American Superconductor by 247.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 104,346 shares during the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

