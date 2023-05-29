Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.95 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 153.68%.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $13.84.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $131,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,919.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $68,538.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 986,537 shares in the company, valued at $11,187,329.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $131,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,919.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $664,876. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

