Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.10 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $84.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average of $93.06. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $110.67.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Recommended Stories

