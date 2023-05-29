Analysts Issue Forecasts for Toyota Motor Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $15.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.32 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TM. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $140.08 on Monday. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $170.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 86,597 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14,069.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

