Analysts Offer Predictions for Deckers Outdoor Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued on Friday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $21.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $11.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.09 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.69.

NYSE:DECK opened at $465.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $465.59 and a 200-day moving average of $422.56. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $238.43 and a one year high of $503.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

