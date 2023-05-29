Analysts Offer Predictions for Imperial Oil Limited’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Imperial Oil in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $8.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IMO. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$79.07.

IMO stock opened at C$63.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.67 and a 1 year high of C$79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$68.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.17%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

