Analysts Set Expectations for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE MOD opened at $27.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.