Analyzing ResMed (NYSE:RMD) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of ResMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of ResMed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 21.49% 25.82% 15.78% MiMedx Group -11.18% N/A -18.42%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

ResMed has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for ResMed and MiMedx Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 0 2 7 0 2.78 MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

ResMed currently has a consensus price target of $263.43, indicating a potential upside of 22.27%. MiMedx Group has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 42.98%. Given MiMedx Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than ResMed.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ResMed and MiMedx Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $3.58 billion 8.85 $779.44 million $5.87 36.70 MiMedx Group $267.84 million 2.49 -$30.20 million ($0.28) -20.61

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than MiMedx Group. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ResMed beats MiMedx Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc. engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry. The Software as a Service segment provides business management software as a service to out-of-hospital health providers. The company was founded by Peter C. Farrell in June 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

