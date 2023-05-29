Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) versus Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Head to Head Review

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Aethlon Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $156.24 million 2.59 -$14.86 million ($1.54) -17.77 Aethlon Medical $290,000.00 24.59 -$10.42 million ($0.74) -0.42

Aethlon Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anika Therapeutics. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -14.15% -3.77% -3.08% Aethlon Medical N/A -77.32% -66.47%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Anika Therapeutics and Aethlon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Aethlon Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.78%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than Aethlon Medical.

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats Anika Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body. It offers therapeutic products which include orthobiologics, dermal, ophthalmic, surgical, ophthalmic and veterinary. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About Aethlon Medical

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI. The Aethlon segment is involved in therapeutic business activities. The ESI segment consists of diagnostic business activities. The company was founded by James A. Joyce in 1991 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.