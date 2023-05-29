Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMEH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $31.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $294.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.40 million. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMEH. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Apollo Medical from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company, which engages in the provision of care coordination services and a healthcare delivery platform. The company was founded on November 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

