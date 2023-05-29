Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

