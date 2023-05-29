Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:AIT opened at $128.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.50. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $149.42.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,944,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.