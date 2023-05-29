AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Position Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

NYSE ATR opened at $114.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

